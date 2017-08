BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The Greater Birmingham Humane Society traveled to Opelousas, LA, to pick up animals at a shelter that was impacted by tropical storm Harvey.

They picked up 42 dogs and brought them back to Birmingham. The animals are currently being fixed and should be ready fro adoption in the next few days.

If you are interested in fostering, adopting or donating to the Greater Birmingham Human Society, click here.