Birmingham VA preparing to receive patients from Hurricane Harvey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hospitals across the Birmingham-metro area are preparing to receive medical evacuees from the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center is the local coordinator of the National Disaster Medical System, and is one of six sites that has been put on alert to receive patients.

According to Jeffrey Hester, a spokesman for the Birmingham VA, roughly 1,800 patients from hospitals and nursing homes are expected to be evacuated.

Between hospitals including Brookwood, Grandview, Shelby Baptist and St. Vincent’s, Hester said there are 346 beds available, and that 45 of those beds are for critical care.

Hester said after patients are sent to Oklahoma City and Little Rock, Birmingham will be the third site activated by the NDMS. He said that the activation will likely happen Thursday morning, do to poor weather conditions Wednesday evening.

Patients will arrive at the 117th Air Refueling Wing at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, where patient reception and triage crews are already preparing.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Birmingham Police Department will help transport the patients to local facilities.

“It’s a major role for Birmingham to be doing that,” Hester said. “Thanks to the partners in the community and the county and the city working together, to get these individuals in here and get them to the appropriate level of care.”

UAB Hospital is unable to take medical evacuees through NDMS, however Dr. Michael Birrer, director of the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center invited cancer patients in Texas to continue treatment in Birmingham.

Birrer said it could be detrimental for a patient to experience a disruption in cancer treatment, and that his staff will work to schedule patients from the Houston area for appointments within 48 hours.

“We need to pull together. It’s tragedy over there,” Birrer said. “I admire greatly the people of Texas, in Houston, how they’re handling this. So we wanted to help out.”