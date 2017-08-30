Blazer, Bulldog fans can donate to Harvey relief efforts at football game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As college football officially kicks off in Alabama, Mayor William Bell is asking football fans to help Houston and other areas affected by Harvey.

Mayor Bell has partnered with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Alabama A&M to encourage fans to bring a canned food item or pet food item to their football game on Saturday at Legion field.

“We expect a huge crowd for the return of UAB football. If every fan just brings one canned item, we will make a huge impact,” said Mayor Bell.

Donation boxes will be set up at the gates for fans to drop off their items before going into the stadium.

The game begins at 2:30 p.m.