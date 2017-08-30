Brompton residents hopefully getting relief from blocked train

BROMPTON, Ala. (WIAT)– Residents that live right off Trails End in Brompton, have dealt with trains blocking their only point of exit and entry for the last 10 years. After constant conversation with the county commission, it’s looking like something may finally get done to fix the situation.

The St. Clair County Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a possible grant that would allow the county to build an alternate entrance to the Trail End neighborhood. When a train passes through, it sometimes stops on the track for hours, causing backups. There have been reports of emergency responders not being able to get to people off of Trails End Rd., due to a blocked train.

