DCH Hospital on lockdown due to police standoff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A police standoff outside of DCH Hospital has resulted in the area around the hospital being placed on lockdown, according to those at the scene.

Dozens of officers from UAPD and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are standing with weapons drawn on the suspect’s SUV in the hospital parking lot, according to CBS42’s Jack Royer. The vehicle is reportedly parked near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and University Boulevard.

In addition to the officers, authorities have deployed helicopters in the area to keep an eye on the situation.

The situation started with a reported traffic stop, which ended near the hospital around 3:50 p.m. CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.