Governor Ivey tours Tuscaloosa, meets with several prominent officials

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey paid a visit to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, where she took meetings with several prominent city figures.

Ivey made several stops, like sitting with Stuart Bell, the President of the University of Alabama. Afterwards, Ivey toured the Alabama Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center.

“I am very proud to be in Tuscaloosa, we’ve seen some fine facilities here in Tuscaloosa at the Alabama Traffic Institute on the University campus,” Ivey said.

The Governor also toured the Tuscaloosa Center for Technology Academy where she met with students and teachers. Ivey’s visit to Tuscaloosa was part of the Governors Listen, Learn, Help and Lead tour.

“And then we went to the academy seeing some amazing preparation for careers and some of these young people are going to be job ready as soon as they finish. So it’s been exciting and I am proud to be here”.

After her tour was finished, Ivey met with government and business leaders. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and his staff escorted the Governor around the City.