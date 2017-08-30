Heavy rains cause flooding on Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rains from Harvey are inundating coastal Alabama with flood waters and forcing the Tennessee Valley Authority to lower lake levels in north Alabama.

Authorities say numerous roads were covered with water in Mobile and Baldwin counties Wednesday morning, and conditions could get worse as more storms move into the area around Mobile Bay.

The National Weather Service reported rainfall totals of more than 3 inches on the Alabama coast, and some areas got even more rain with storms still moving in.

In north Alabama, TVA says it is dropping lake levels in anticipation of heavy rain from Harvey. The National Weather Service office in Huntsville says up to 5 inches of rain are possible, with some areas receiving higher amounts.

