Hype builds ahead of first UAB football game since 2014 season



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hype continues to build ahead of the UAB Blazer’s first football game since the 2014 season.

The UAB athletic department announced some first time sellouts Wednesday.

“We sold out of all our west side parking passes at Legion Field, we’ve never done that before. We’ve sold out of all of our suites at Legion Field, never done that before. Sold out of all of our club seats, never done that before and then we’ve sold over 10,500 season tickets to our fans,” said Ingram.

Students on campus are buzzing about the upcoming weekend. Country music star Sam Hunt will play at an event Friday before Saturday’s big game.

“I’m too hyped. I haven’t seen people excited about football like this since I’ve been here,” said Drew Sanders, who is also on the rugby team at UAB.

You can find team shirts all over campus and for sale at the airport in Birmingham. Students say it’s a sign of the support from the city after the program was cut a few years ago.

“It’s great. Because usually we sat around until basketball season but now we’ve got something to do during football season,” said student Ryan Stack.

The influx of fans should be a big boost to the city’s weekend economy.

“I grew up in Alabama so I’m used to football Saturdays, I think it will be good for the team to get that back,” said Natalie Voss.

While club seats and suites are sold out, there are still plenty of season tickets. Students are counting down the days until the action.

“People have been waiting 3 years for this, so this is a huge moment for Birmingham, a huge moment for UAB,” said Sanders.

When the team takes the field Saturday, 1007 days will have passed since the team’s last game.

UAB hosts Alabama A&M at Legion Field with a 2:30 kickoff.