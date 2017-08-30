Kulture City fights misconceptions about autism through education

(WIAT) — State Board of Education member Ella Bell’s recent comments about students with special needs holding back “typical students” set off a fire storm.

The video of that fateful June board meeting has been viewed more than 10,000 times on Facebook.

Michelle Kong is one mother that’s making sure that Bell knows how much her words matter. She works hard at the organization she co-founded to help students with different needs.

Kong knows about the misconceptions first-hand as the mother of a child with autism.

“This has been something that we have been fighting all along,” Kong said. “Ever since we have had Abram, we’ve experienced exclusion in so many different manners and facets of our life.”

That exclusion is a problem that her organization, Kulture City, seeks to end by changing the culture of accessibility for people with seen or unseen disabilities

“We’ve fought really hard in the last four years with what we are doing with Kulture City to really push the boundaries for inclusion for anyone,” Kong said. “Not just special needs children.”

The organization has been on a mission to get as many sensory inclusive public places as possible. Because of their work, Birmingham Zoo became the first sensory inclusive zoo in the nation, and Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena became the first sensory inclusive arena in the nation.

Kong’s success with increasing access for those with the condition is why hearing what sounded like exclusion from a state school board member matters to her.

“To see that, and because it’s been a fight that’s been so close to my heart and so close to home, to see that from someone in a position of authority on the education board, it’s like a jab in the heart,” Kong said. “No matter the context.”

Kulture City has sensory inclusive zones agreements with eight NBA arenas, MetLife stadium, 3 NHL teams, several libraries, zoos, and McWane Science Center.