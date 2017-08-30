Local artist commissioned to paint new murals in Jefferson County Courthouse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County has commissioned an artist to paint new murals in the courthouse that will be displayed alongside the controversial 80-year-old murals currently in the lobby.

The commission decided to leave the old murals in place because of their historical significance.

The new paintings will be done by local artist Robert MacDowell. They will depict the contributions African Americans have made to the growth of Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham.

Commissioner Sandra Little Brown says the commission is pleased with the preliminary renderings MacDowell sent.

“We’re pleased with what he sent us, just a preliminary drawing,” Brown said. “He tells what we want and what we need to tell the story up from the year of slavery and the murals that are in the courthouse right now. We’ve come a long ways.”

Brown says work on the murals is underway and they hope the installation will be done by February.