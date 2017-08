BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson Valley High School junior has been named Go Build Alabama’s Student of the Month.

Congratulations to David Garcia–as part of the honor, he’s been awarded $1,000 to apply towards an apprenticeship or 2-year college.

His Career Tech teacher, Lensey King, teaches students industrial maintenance and basics of electricity.

