Deputies from Mobile County feed First Responders in Houston

WKRG Staff Published:
The American Red Cross serving Central Texas opened a shelter to flood victims at Parker Lane United Methodist Church Sunday, May 29, 2016. (KXAN File Photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (WKRG) – Deputies from Mobile County made the long trip from Alabama to the Texas Gulf Coast to assist in the disaster response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

They traveled to Houston to help feed first responders who are working to help and save people from the floodwaters.

Wednesday morning, the Team Sheriff Twitter page posted a photo of their trailer they took Houston that is loaded up with food. The caption read, “We are at our post 3800 Mykawa Road, Houston, TX   .”

The deputies will remain in Houston until they are no longer needed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s