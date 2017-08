(WIAT) Much of Central Alabama is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. today.

The following schools have announced early dismissal for Thursday, August 31st:

Marion County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Winfield City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Sumiton Christian School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Walker County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

This list will be updated as more schools announce dismissal times.