Frankfurt to evacuate over 60,000 people to defuse WWII bomb

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, a police officer passes a blue tent that was set up over a 1.8 -ton bomb of a type dropped by British bombers during World War II. City authorities in Frankfurt plan to evacuate more than 60,000 people from their homes on Sunday to defuse the bomb found during construction work this week. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — City authorities in Frankfurt plan to evacuate more than 60,000 people from their homes on Sunday to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction work.

The 1.8-ton bomb of a type dropped by British bombers was unearthed Tuesday. City councilor Markus Frank said Thursday it contains 1.4 tons of explosives.

Frank said that a radius of 1.5 kilometers (nearly a mile) around the bomb will have to be evacuated as a precaution ahead of the disposal itself, which is expected to take about four hours.

Officials are describing the planned evacuation as Germany’s biggest yet, though similar operations are still common more than 70 years after the war ended. In May, for example, around 50,000 people had to leave their homes in Hannover temporarily for a bomb disposal.

