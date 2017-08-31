GriefShare series starting in Birmingham soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A grief recovery support group is starting again across the Birmingham area. Several churches will open their doors to host the 14-week GriefShare program.

The series is for anyone who has suffered the lose of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling or child. GriefShare allows people to navigate their grief with a friendly, caring group of people. You’ll learn how to share with the group and do personal study and reflection.

Trained facilitators who have experienced grief themselves guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources to move forward and adjust to the “new normal.” All of this is done in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.

The GriefShare program started more than 20 years ago in Wake Forest, North Carolina and has since spread around the nation. To find a program near you, just click here and do zip code search for the closest program site.

You can also click here to find the programs starting in Birmingham on September 6th and September 7th. Sessions start at $20. For more information on GriefShare, click here.