Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker talks about preparing for Harvey

(WIAT) — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency is preparing as remnants of Tropical Depression Harvey cross over into Alabama.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker joined us live Thursday morning to talk more about what the agency is expecting from Harvey today, and what they’re doing to prepare. The CBS 42 Storm Track Weather Team has named Thursday a Weather Alert day for the possibility of spin-up tornadoes, and Coker says that’s one of the agency’s biggest concerns. He says they are also concerned about flooding.

Watch his full interview in the clip above.