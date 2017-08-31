Mountain Brook neighbors collect items for children with Type-1 diabetes in Texas disaster area

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in Mountain Brook are rounding up supplies to send to Texas, specifically for children with Type-1 diabetes.

In addition to insulin, children with Type-1 diabetes need common items that can help administer insulin or even help with episodes of low blood sugar. Below, you’ll find two lists of non-prescription items you can purchase from a grocery store or pharmacy that are safe to donate.

Organizers ask that you only donate items from these lists. They are not accepting monetary donations. If you would like to donate money to support children with Type-1 diabetes in the Texas disaster area, visit the JDRF Alabama Website here.

Items You Can Donate to Help Diabetic Children in the Texas Disaster Area:

Grocery-Store Items:

Glucose tablets (large or small bottles)

Small juice boxes

Alcohol wipes

Individual honey packs

Cake decorating gel tubes (small)

Small bags of Skittles

Medical adhesive pads

Neosporin

Small cookie/cracker packs

Bottled water

Squirt apple sauce

Pharmacy Items:

Ketostix

Glucose Meters

Alcohol wipes

Meter test strips

Insulin syringes

Lancets/lancing devices

Medical adhesive pads

Neosporin

Pen needles

Bottled water

Bandaids/First Aid kits

Water-activated Frio cooling sleeves (can find online and at some pharmacies)

Donations can be dropped off at the Mountain Brook Police Department between now and Septemeber 4th. If you have any questions, email Leigh Putnam at magput1@gmail.com.