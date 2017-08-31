Mountain Brook neighbors collect items for children with Type-1 diabetes in Texas disaster area

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in Mountain Brook are rounding up supplies to send to Texas, specifically for children with Type-1 diabetes.
In addition to insulin, children with Type-1 diabetes need common items that can help administer insulin or even help with episodes of low blood sugar. Below, you’ll find two lists of non-prescription items you can purchase from a grocery store or pharmacy that are safe to donate.
Organizers ask that you only donate items from these lists. They are not accepting monetary donations. If you would like to donate money to support children with Type-1 diabetes in the Texas disaster area, visit the JDRF Alabama Website here.
Items You Can Donate to Help Diabetic Children in the Texas Disaster Area:
Grocery-Store Items:
- Glucose tablets (large or small bottles)
- Small juice boxes
- Alcohol wipes
- Individual honey packs
- Cake decorating gel tubes (small)
- Small bags of Skittles
- Medical adhesive pads
- Neosporin
- Small cookie/cracker packs
- Bottled water
- Squirt apple sauce
Pharmacy Items:
- Ketostix
- Glucose Meters
- Alcohol wipes
- Meter test strips
- Insulin syringes
- Lancets/lancing devices
- Medical adhesive pads
- Neosporin
- Pen needles
- Bottled water
- Bandaids/First Aid kits
- Water-activated Frio cooling sleeves (can find online and at some pharmacies)
Donations can be dropped off at the Mountain Brook Police Department between now and Septemeber 4th. If you have any questions, email Leigh Putnam at magput1@gmail.com.