Dine with your dog at Vino’s Pooches on the Patio event

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Vino is hosting an event called Pooches on the Patio in celebration of the restaurant’s sixth anniversary.

The Italian-Mediterranian restaurant located in English Village is hosting the event that will benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and feature themed, specialty craft cocktails for animal lovers.

The GBHS will be on-site at the event with adoptable dogs. Guests are also invited to bring their furry friends. There will be opportunities to win prizes like gift cards or toys and treats for your pets.

Pooches on the Patio will be on Wednesday, September 6th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Event organizers encourage guests to make reservations in advance to attend.

To learn more about Pooches on the Patio, visit the Vino Facebook page. To make reservations, visit the Vino website here.

To learn more about the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, visit their website here.