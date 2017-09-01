Former Tide, Seminoles players lend a hand around Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — While most people are focused on the big matchup between Alabama and Florida State, two alums now teammates in Atlanta took time to give back in the name of the rivalry.

Former Alabama linebacker Courtney Upshaw and former Florida State running back Devonta Freeman teamed up with “College Gameday” analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Allstate to help build a garden at the Whiteside Boys and GIrls Club of Atlanta.

“I’m all about doing things for the kids just from my personal experience growing up, not having somebody come back to my hometown or just give back, period,” Upshaw said. “I got this opportunity to come out here with Allstate, with Devonta, Kirk to come out here and do something.”

“I guess I’m kind of their Michael Jordan,” Freeman said. “When I was coming up, when I saw Dwyane Wade or Jordan, it was like, ‘Dang, that’s really them!’ It just made me feel good that they knew who I am and that I’m being a great role model for them.”

Freeman and Upshaw spent time planting flowers and vegetables with the children at the club as well as painting decorations to go in the garden.

With all this star power around, Upshaw, Freeman, and Herbstreit couldn’t escape without talking a little football, either.

“Alabama’s gonna come out with the win,” Upshaw said when asked about the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game between the Tide and Noles. “It’s on {Freeman} if he’s going to be salty or not.”

“He’s a defensive guy. Defensive guys talk all the time,” Freeman said with a smile about his teammate. “I’m more calm, chill, laid back and just do work, and that’s what my boys are going to do tomorrow night: do work.”

Herbstreit cut through the trash talk and got a little deeper with the analysis when asked about the game on Saturday.

“To me, we’re going to find out who the top dog is between those two teams, but we’re also going to find, probably, a team as long as they compete, even the team that loses, isn’t necessarily out of the Playoff,” Herbstreit said. “I think the biggest challenge for Alabama is going to be dealing with DeAndre Francois…If Florida State is going to stay in the game, he’s going to have to make plays running and throwing.”

To hear all of Upshaw;s, Freeman’s, and Herbstreit’s thoughts on Alabama vs. Florida State, check out the videos above.