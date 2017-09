(WIAT) — Our High School Game of the Week for September 1 is Vestavia Hills at Homewood.

Homewood put up a valiant effort, and finally beat their arch-rival Vestavia for the first time in 10 years.

The game was close, however, with Homewood coming away with a 6-0 victory that was only secured after Vestavia missed a last-second pass.

Thanks to Jim Burke Automotive for helping us to provide this coverage.