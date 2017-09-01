Death investigation underway after Birmingham man was found under Tuscaloosa bridge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after finding a body underneath the Warrior River Bridge.

Police responded to Fosters Loop Road around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st. Authorities say it appeared that 32-year-old Joseph Michael Chandler, III of Birmingham had fallen from the westbound side of the interstate bridge. Investigators later learned that Alabama State Troopers worked a single-vehicle wreck that involved Chandler’s car in that area earlier Thursday morning.

State Troopers never made contact with Chandler while investigating the crash. They later received a call about a man walking on the interstate near Fosters Bridge. Investigators were not able to make contact with the male reportedly walking the interstate either.

Officials are asking anyone who drove along the interstate near the Warrior River Bridge in Fosters on Thursday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and saw anything to please call the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit.