Katrina survivor sympathizes with Harvey victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Relief efforts are going on across the nation to help those affected by Harvey.

For Dwayne Thompson and his family they’re all too familiar with this process.

“Having to wait in line to take showers, having to maybe not being able to shower everyday, not having the privacy that you’re used to it’s a life changing experience,” said Thompson.

Thompson was living in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit exactly 12 years ago.

His home received about 8 feet of water during the entire weather event.

Thompson tells CBS42 that besides lacking the daily necessities, it takes a toll on you mentally.

“You have to be strong for your children and if you have elderly you have to see to your elderly while being strong for yourself and your children and you have to get yourself stable while reevaluated get them back in school so there are things that people don’t think about during these times of crisis,” he said.

Thompson tells CBS42 he depended on his faith to get him through such a difficult time.

The City of Birmingham’s Harvey Relief Drive runs through Sunday. You can drop off canned goods, cleaning supplies, bottled water and pet food every day 7 a.m.- 6.p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium.