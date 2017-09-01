Local graphics company, racing consultant hired for Trading Paint

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Filming for the feature film Trading Paint starring John Travolta continued Friday at the Talladega Short Track.

David Hall is a native Alabamian and has 15 years of round track racing experience. He was brought on board with the movie by the producer to keep things real.

“We’re getting down and dirty. We’re actually trading paint for real!” said Hall. “They want it to be very authentic and these guys surrounding John and us on the dirt track in the cars are seeing to that.”

He said they put John Travolta in a dirt car for the first time about a month ago and let him drive the track.

“John really enjoys it. He didn’t have to get in the car but he did. He wants to. He’ll do it again I’m sure. Toby will tonight,” Hall said.

He expects Travolta will be on set Friday. They’re filming a big scene. And Hall will be there too, but he is having to make a sacrifice.

“Tomorrow will be the first time for me personally that I’ve missed an Alabama football game. Roll Tide, right! And we had to go back and ask the drivers if they’d be willing to come back tomorrow night and so far everybody’s having fun and man we’re ready to race,” he said.

Scott Daniel, owner of First Choice Graphics in Bessemer, has been making graphics for the cars and helmets in the film. He said working for the movie has been a great experience and he’s honored to have been chosen to do the work, but they have kept him busy.

He said John Travolta has been very involved in the movie making process, even so far as approving the graphics Daniel and his wife make for the film.

“We have a lot of stuff going on all at the same time and it’s round the clock trying to get everything ready. Stuff comes up, you’ve got to get it done,” said Daniel. “We’ve done a little bit if everything, and we’ve really been blessed. Still kind of thinking where we started a few years ago, now doing the wraps and graphics for a movie is pretty exciting.”

Extras are still needed to fill the stands. Admission is free and concessions are available for sale.