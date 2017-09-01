Pickens County family picks up the pieces after tornado destroys home

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Pickens County areas are starting the cleanup process after a tornado carved a path of destruction through the Reform and Palmetto communities.

Last night, CBS42 reported that four people were hospitalized, all from one house in Reform. Today, they’re all ok.

“I didn’t have time to think. I just asked God to take care of us,” said Bevern Burton, whose home was destroyed. “Just to take care of us, and he did. And he did.”

Cars flipped, rooms turned inside out, and pieces of Burton’s house hang from trees. Burton told CBS42 that Thursday afternoon – started like any other.

“We were just sitting and entertaining with our friends,” Burton said. “And the cell phone went off and it said ‘take cover,’ and before we could move, it was on top of us.”

Burton’s two-year-old great granddaughter was asleep in another room.She tried to get to her, but couldn’t make it in time, thankfully the child wasn’t hurt.

“I made it to the hall because the baby was in the bed. And that’s as far as I got. I could feel myself turning round and round inside,” Burton said. “And when it was all over, I was pinned down with all the wires wrapped around me. And the baby was sitting out here in the street.”

Burton, her husband, and their friend all had to be pulled from the rubble. Lives torn apart, but not taken.

The community has responded in force – to help this family and a couple others along 6th Street Northwest. The West Alabama Red Cross is in the community as well.

The Red Cross told CBS42 News that you can make a donation, and if you’d like, tell them you want it to go toward this relief effort.