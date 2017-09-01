Rachel on the Road: Golden Flake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

“The great pair, says the bear!” Do you remember The Bear Bryant Show and the Golden Flake partnership? The potato chip brand is the chip of the South!

A lot of people who have grown up in the area have been on a field trip to the Birmingham factory. In this week’s Rachel on the Road, we stopped by for a tour and to see the limited edition bags!

This year, Auburn and Alabama celebrate 125 years of football! To celebrate, each school designed a cover for their own limited edition bag of Golden Flake potato chips! You can buy them for you tailgate now at all stores in the state that sell Golden Flake products.

