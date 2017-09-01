UAB hosts “UAB and Me” Pep Rally ahead of Saturday kickoff

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers are back in action and they’re getting the city pumped up ahead of Saturday’s kickoff. It’s the first time the Blazers have hit the gridiron since the 2014 season.

Blazers’ Football Character Coach Tim Alexander, football student-athletes, and spirit squad members visited local schools with a fun, high-energy assembly called UAB and Me.

Alexander used the assemblies to teach lessons of perseverance and teamwork to students. Hall Kent Elementary Principal Kiana Coleman says Alexander also helped reinforce behavioral goals for the school year.

UAB and Me stopped by several schools: Hall Kent Elementary, Fultondale Elementary, Glen Iris Elementary, Central Elementary, and Rocky Ridge Elementary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s