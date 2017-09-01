YMCA hosts 30th annual Race to the Courthouse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is hosting its 30th annual Noojin and White – Race to the Courthouse 5K.

The annual road race event raises money for the organization to promote healthy living in the community.

The race honors Ronnie Noojin and Jere White who both died after battling cancer. Noojin was the founding member of Noojin, Haley and Ashford law firm. White was the founding member of Lighfoot, Frankin & White, LLC. They were both prominent members of the Birmingham law community and large supporters of the downtown YMCA.

Proceeds from the race will go to the 2017 YMCA of Greater Birmingham Annual Campaign.

The event will be on Saturday, September 9th. The 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. The race route will begin and end at the YMCA branch downtown on 4th Avenue North. There will also be a 1-mile fun run that begins at 9:00 a.m.

For more information on Race to the Courthouse, visit the YMCA website here.