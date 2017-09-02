Auburn’s new starting QB Jarrett Stidham: Hype or real deal?

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been the talk for the Tigers all off season–new starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The expectations have gotten bigger and bigger this offseason, despite him not taking an official snap in nearly two years.

“He was already a good leader like I’ve said before, but that’s his offense now and everything that goes with it. I thought he’s really raised his level as far as that’s concerned, but that’s to be expected when you name a starting QB,” Gus Malzahn said in a pre-season press conference.

Malzahn is confident Stidham can step up and meet those lofty expectations. Check out the video clip above from our CBS 42 Football Saturday show–Jim Dunaway, Chris Breece and Simone Eli discuss the hype and what they expect to see on the field tonight. Then let us know what you think about the hype surrounding Stidham in the comments below or on our Facebook page.

Auburn kicks off at Jordan Hare Stadium tonight at 6:30 p.m against Georgia Southern. You can watch live on SECN.