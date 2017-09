BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Police are investigating after a five year old child was shot on Saturday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Shelton says the child was shot in the upper arm on the 1800 block of Princeton Ave. S.W. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a motive on the shooting or suspect information.

CBS42 is working to get more information and will provide updates as more information becomes available.