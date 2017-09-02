Georgia Southern vs. Auburn Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn is set to take on Georgia Southern in Jordan Hare Stadium at 6:30 PM.

Follow our live score update below-

1st Q:

12:01 – Auburn’s Daniel Carlson scored a field goal to put the first points on the board.

5:11 – Auburn’s K. Johnson ran 60 yards for a TD. 10-0, Auburn.

0:36 – Georgia Southern puts their first points on the board; Tomarcio Reese returns a fumble for a TD. 10-7, Auburn.

2nd Q:

8:36 – Stidham runs 14 yards for a TD. 17-7, Auburn.

4:52 – Martin runs 36 yards for a TD, bringing Auburn’s lead to 24-7.