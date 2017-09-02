Man shot in both legs after reportedly attempting robbery in Trussville

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is being treated at a hospital with life-threatening injuries after allegedly attempting a robbery that resulted in him being shot, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The incident reportedly took place near the Somerset at Trussville Apartment complex on August 28. The complex is located on Mary Taylor Road.

The victim of the reported robbery allegedly shot the suspect in both legs.

According to Birmingham Police, the suspect is to be arrested after they are discharged from the hospital.

