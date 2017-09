(WIAT) — Before Jimbo Fisher won a National Championship with the Florida State Seminoles, or coached with Nick Saban at LSU, and before he became the “coach in waiting” for the legendary Bobby Bowden, Fisher was the starting quarterback for the Samford Bulldogs.

Though he only played one season at Samford, his impact on the Bulldogs as both a player and coach helped set Fisher and Samford up for success for many seasons to come.