UAB Football wins first game since 2015, sets attendance record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama – Birmingham’s football team has won their first football game since 2015, and set an attendance record along the way for a school football game.

The Blazers took on Alabama A&M’s Bulldogs at Legion Field in a game that they won handily with a final score of 38-7. As the game came to a close, UAB Football’s official account tweeted that the school had reached an attendance record with 45,212 fans in attendance.

Thank you fans, you promised to be Ever Faithful Ever Loyal and you were. 45,212 of you helped set a school record in attendance. #theReturn pic.twitter.com/K4ioU1fl8n — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) September 2, 2017

Next week, UAB hopes to continue its winning ways with a game against Ball State.