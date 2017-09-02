UAB Football wins first game since 2015, sets attendance record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama – Birmingham’s football team has won their first football game since 2015, and set an attendance record along the way for a school football game.

The Blazers took on Alabama A&M’s Bulldogs at Legion Field in a game that they won handily with a final score of 38-7. As the game came to a close, UAB Football’s official account tweeted that the school had reached an attendance record with 45,212 fans in attendance.

Next week, UAB hopes to continue its winning ways with a game against Ball State.

