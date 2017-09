BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Decatur man on Saturday, per Chuck Daniel, Senior Trooper with ALEA.

Around 10:45 P.M., Kenneth Adam Owens, 38, was killed when his 2000 Pontiac Sunfire left the road and struck a tree on U.S. 31 near Garden City. Owens was pronounced dead on scene.

Daniel says Owens was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash.

No further information has been released as this is an active investigation.