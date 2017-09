BIRMIGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A person faces life threatening injuries after a shooting in North Birmingham on Sunday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Shelton tells CBS42 the victim was shot on the 5000 block of 1st Ave. North. The victim arrived at Cooper Green Hospital after being transported in a private car. The victim was then transferred by hospital officials to UAB Hospital’s Emergency Room.

No further information is available as this is an active investigation.