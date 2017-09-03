Two shot, one arrested after standoff in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala (WIAT): Bessemer police are investigating after two people were shot on Sunday, per Michael Roper, Deputy Chief with Bessemer Police.

Roper tells CBS42 around 6 P.M. officers responded to the call of a person shot on the 700 block of Alabama Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Roper says another victim of the shooting arrived at UAB West in Bessemer suffering a single gunshot wound. Roper did not name the victim but says he is a 24 year old male.

After an initial search, officers located a suspect at another home on the street. The suspect was held up in the house for nearly an hour before surrendering to authorities.

Roper believes the suspect and the victims maybe related but says they are still early in the investigation process.