Two-vehicle accident on Highway 280

Highway 280 at I-459 is backed up after a two-vehicle accident between a car and pickup truck sent the car off the road.

Both vehicles suffered damages as the person driving the car was pushed into a wooded area.

Birmingham Fire and Rescues responded to the scene and managed to cut the driver out with the Jaws of Life cutting tool used for emergency rescue. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Birmingham police are investigating the cause of the accident and CBS42 will provide updates as more information becomes available.