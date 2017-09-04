1 injured in stabbing during attempted robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Carlos Williams with Birmingham Police, the stabbing happened on 76th Street while the victim was giving the suspect a car ride. The suspect stabbed the driver in the shoulder while attempting to rob the victim.

The victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. Both the suspect and the victim have been taken in for questioning.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.