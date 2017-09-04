Alabamians adjust to rising gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Gas prices in Alabama have risen steadily over the last year, particularly recently. According to AAA the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is currently $2.48, up $0.37 in just the last week.

Many Alabamians are adjusting to the increase, whether their trips are short or long. Tavonte Drake didn’t have any major travel plans on Labor Day weekend, but he’s reluctant drive far under any circumstances.

“I’ve tried to keep everything on this side of town,” the Birmingham resident said. “Whatever I need to do, (I) keep it on this side just so I can make sure when it’s time to go to work, I’m good. I don’t have to worry about going somewhere, going on the side of town where I work and gas being higher.”

Colton Williams grew up in Birmingham but now attends college in Kentucky, so he has to keep a close eye on gas prices.

“That’s a five-hour drive,” he said. “And it’s kind of like an extra 10 or 11 dollars just to fill up. I had to come down here this weekend and get my car fixed. So having to drive here and back in the midst of a couple days is kind of hurting.”