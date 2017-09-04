Central Alabamians helping in Texas following Hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Thousands of good Samaritans are lending a helping hand to those in Texas following Hurricane Harvey. Some of those volunteers coming from Central Alabama.

Les Harvey, from Birmingham and his friends recently gave their time to help out in Kingwood, Texas in the Houston area.

CBS 42 news spoke with Harvey over Facetime. He tells CBS 42 he spent two days in Kingwood, Texas. He went with his friends from Tuscaloosa who have a food truck. They set up shop near a high school and served around 400 meals to police and evacuees.

“I have never been involved in a major Catastrophe like that. I’ve never been so close to anything like that to see people coming through, to see the officers serving, all that goes into it. We are changed for life for having to been down and being part of that,” said Harvey.

Harvey said it was amazing to hear what these officers are going through helping their community while concerned about their own loved ones.

“One of the officers she is serving 12 hours at the precinct cannot go home. Her son and neighborhood are being evacuated but does not know where her son is. Her parents live on the otherside of Houston her dad is on dialysis. He has been able to receive treatment since the previous Thursday and nobody can get to him to get treatment and he cannot get anywhere to get treatment,” said Harvey.

Local Red Cross volunteers and churches from Birmingham have also assisted in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.