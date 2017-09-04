Chamber of Commerce warning fans to be on the lookout for fake football tickets

ATLANTA, GA. (WIAT) — Alabama football fans are still celebrating the Crimson Tide’s victory Saturday night over Florida State University, even if some fans had a hard time enjoying the game.

The first game of the season at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was sold out, and many fans who did have tickets were turned away because their tickets were fake.

Jack Porch and his friend Micheal Buckun both paid $150 dollars to purchase their tickets from someone on the street.

“We bought tickets on the street trying to get into the game for $150. Then we came up to the gate to get them scanned to get into the game and they wouldn’t work,” Porch said. “They said there is nothing we can do about it and we just wasted our money.”

Amy Materson encourages fans to stay away from scalpers. Materson serves as the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

“Well you don’t know that person, it is simply not worth the risk when you can find tickets online easily and quickly or from a ticket vendor locally,” Materson said.

The Chamber of Commerce recommends that football fans read the fine print on tickets. It’s also a good idea to buy your ticket with a credit card and purchase them from the venue.

“If you are shopping online, which a lot of people do, lots of people purchase tickets online. Look for a reputable website, and many schools partner with websites,” Materson said. “So it only takes a couple of minutes of research to find out who is the authorized re-sale company is for that game is.”

Porch says the experience was not pleasant.

“We actually talked to police, we told them we bought the ticket and they are fake. They said you are not allowed to buy them tickets that are scalped,” Porch said. “If they got the people that sold them to us, they would arrest them and us. So we were just out of luck at that point.”

The Crimson Tide will battle Fresno State Bulldogs next Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.