Chilton County community honors local veteran with flag raising ceremony

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) – A community in Chilton County came together to honor a local veteran who served in the army for 24 years.

The family and friends of Ocie Williams purchased the lot next to his home and made it a walking park for the community. Someone also purchased a flag pole and a flag for his front yard.

The community held a flag raising ceremony on Sunday to commemorate his service.

Cindy Hawkins says she encourages communities to acknowledge veterans and senior citizens.

“Encouraging people to show love for our senior citizens and to our military, most important to our military,” Hawkins said. “Military guys need help. A lot of them are needing help and we want to just be a sparkle in the eye of any of them that we can to encourage them.”

The man of the hour encouraged the community to continue to help one another.

“God speed. Continue to do great things in the community that we live in, continue to show love for our country and show love for our fellow man, one and another,” Williams said.

The flag raising ceremony was sponsored by the American Legion Post in Pelham.