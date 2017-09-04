Coastal states prepare for Hurricane Irma

Published:

(WIAT) – All eyes are on Hurricane Irma which formed into a tropical storm last Wednesday but quickly became a powerful category three hurricane.

Florida Governor Rick Scott issued a number of tweets urging people there to be ready for the storm. He asked families to make sure their disaster supply kits are ready.

It is too early to know how the mainland US will be affected. However, Red Cross volunteers in North Carolina are already preparing.

Officials say resources have been stretched thin after responding to the flooding in Texas.

