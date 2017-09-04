Group rallies for increased minimum wage on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The push from Birmingham activists for an increased minimum wage continues in West Birmingham. A group of protesters organized in the McDonald’s drive through during the lunch hour Monday to have their message heard: they want the minimum wage increased to $15 per hour and a union to represent employees.

Organizer and worker Sherrette Spicer said she’s not a native Alabamian. She’s from St. Louis, Missouri.

She said she joined the Fight for 15 in Birmingham because she believes all workers deserve a living wage, and the federal minimum at $7.25 just isn’t high enough.

Spicer said she’s concerned about retaliation from employers, and that’s why she’d like to see employees represented by a union.

“Pay is one thing, but when you have things like insurance, when you have things like workers’ treatment, workers’ rights, some of the conditions that workers work in, a union… it’s very important to have that because one person making a complaint, that’s one thing. But when you have a union that goes and represents for the workers, you get different results,” said Spicer.

The city of Birmingham attempted to raise the local minimum wage earlier in 2017 to $10.10 but was blocked by a new state law prohibiting Alabama cities from setting their own minimum wage.

The State of Alabama doesn’t currently have a statewide minimum wage and defaults to the federal standard, which has been $7.25 since 2009.