JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Three women are dead after a mother reportedly killed her two daughters in a murder suicide, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.

The incident reportedly occurred at a scene on Highway 204. The mother has been identified as Brenda Willamon, who is in her 70’s, and the daughters have been identified as Alicia and Jannie Williamon, who are both in their 40’s.

