UMWA Labor Day Celebration held at Tannehill State Park

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) hosted a Labor Day celebration at Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park Monday.

“We think we owe it to the people. It’s an opportunity for the kids to play and have some good music and good food and just enjoy each other,” said Larry Spencer, spokesman for the UMWA.

The event featured games and face painting for children, live music, and free food and drink.

“We just see some of the old friends that we worked with at the mine, Drummond Coal Company, and I enjoy it. We come here nearly every year,” said Noel Shubert, a retired mine worker.

The event is held annually on Labor Day.

