Alabama ‘Dreamers’ worry about future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For staff at the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Tuesday, the work seemed like it would never end. The phone rang constantly. The day was full of questions that, in many cases, didn’t have easy answers.

It was an emotional day for the organization following the announcement that the Trump Administration will rescind the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which protects thousands of illegal immigrants from deportation if they were brought to the United States as children.

HICA estimates that almost 8,000 people benefit from DACA in Alabama. They’re known as ‘Dreamers,’ and Andrea Vazquez, who works at HICA as an Immigration Fellow, is one of them. She came to the U.S. with her parents at age 10 and received DACA benefits shortly after high school.

“I got a drivers license,” she said. “I was able to go to school. I was able to get credit cards.”

But with DACA being rescinded, all those things could change.

“I mean I don’t even know If I will be able to get my bachelor’s (degree) or even work after that,” she said.

While she and other ‘Dreamers’ are concerned, HICA executive director Isabel Rubio is angry.

“My words aren’t fit for camera,” she said.

But Rubio plans to have her staff work extra hours and weekends to make sure they can help ‘Dreamers.’