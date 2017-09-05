Cullman County Sheriffs arrest Vinemont woman for human trafficking

(WIAT) — Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Vinemont woman on human trafficking charges on Friday.

Investigators discovered that 23-year-old Stefanie Nichole Weaver had traveled to Ohio to meet a juvenile she met on Facebook.

Weaver had a sexual relationship with the minor in Ohio and transported the victim to Cullman County. The suspect admitted to investigators that she knew the true age of the minor when she was in Ohio.

The victim was reported as a runaway in Ohio.

Weaver was charged with second-degree sodomy, facilitating the travel of a child for a sex act, and first-degree human trafficking.

The suspect is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.