Florida neighbors plan to retreat to Birmingham to escape Hurricane Irma

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the United States, some in Florida are making plans to retreat to Birmingham to seek shelter from the storm.

Some neighbors in central Alabama are posting to Facebook offering home or property for family or friends in the storm’s path.

While folks in Florida prepare for the hurricane, Erin Georgia is making sure her Trussville home is ready too.

“We’re going to go from a family of 4 to a family of 10, so I’m just thinking it’s an extended family visit and we always like having lots of people over,” said Georgia.

After Georgia’s post, she was contacted by a Marine who served with her husband. The military family is happy to help another in need.

“There’s a canal, I think 30 feet away from the house, so if that floods or anything, it’s a single floor house so there best option really is to leave,” said Georgia.

Some folks are experiencing a hurricane for the first time. Russell Willis grew up in Center Point, but now lives with his family in Florida.

“I grew up with tornadoes, and with tornadoes you have about 15 minutes, with these you have days and it’s hard to decide what to do,” said Willis.

Willis learned how to put shudders up and got started working Tuesday night. He is most concerned about the wind speeds and is not taking any chances.

“I worry about my kids, that’s why we’re leaving. If it was me, we’d probably try to ride this out,” said Willis.

After his kids get out of school, Willis and his family will retreat towards Birmingham since they have a place to stay.

Georgia is glad she can help a family in need and is encouraging others to help if able.

“We’ve got lots of great churches and lots of great people that will be willing to help,” Georgia said.

Some families planned to leave Wednesday, while others will wait longer until making a decision.