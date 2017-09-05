Happy National Cheese Pizza Day!

By Published:

(WIAT) — Pizza lovers – today is your day.

It’s National Cheese Pizza Day.

93% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month. There are at least three billion pizzas sold each year in the United States.

Where are you getting your slice today?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s